EUR/USD capitalizes on USD selling, advances to 1.1150

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index extends slide toward 97 handle. 
  • ECB says PMI data point to a moderate recovery in manufacturing.
  • Coming up on Monday: Retail Sales data from Germany.

After rising above the 1.1100 mark, the EUR/USD pair continued to push higher and touched its best level in more than a week at 1.1150. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.1147, adding 0.46% on a daily basis.

USD loses traction on Friday

The data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) of China on Friday revealed that Industrial Profits rose 5.4% on a yearly basis in November following October's disappointing decline of 9.9%. Combined with heightened hopes of the US-China trade conflict coming to an end, this data provided a boost to the market sentiment and caused the greenback to lose interest.

Additionally, profit-taking and capital flows toward the end of the year seem to be weighing on the USD as well. As of writing, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck's value against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.38% on the day at 97.19.

In the meantime, the European Central Bank (ECB) in its latest Economic Bulletin noted that the latest PMI data pointed to a moderate recovery in the manufacturing output growth. "Global growth has weakened in the first half of 2019 but signs of stabilisation have started to emerge towards the year-end," the ECB further added to help the shared currency preserve its strength.

On Monday, Retail Sales data from Germany will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1147
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.1103
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1099
Daily SMA50 1.1085
Daily SMA100 1.1062
Daily SMA200 1.1145
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1111
Previous Daily Low 1.1082
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1099
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1086
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1069
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1115
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1127
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1144

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD approaches 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD approaches 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness

Thin market conditions exacerbate dollar’s decline against most major rivals. Despite persistent hard-Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair is nearing 1.3100, trading at its highest in a week.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD extends rally past 1.1150

EUR/USD extends rally past 1.1150

The shared currency extends its advance against a weakened greenback to its highest in almost two weeks, amid ruling optimism about the US-China trade deal.

EUR/USD News

Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time

Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,184 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin attempted a recovery above $7,200 but failed to hold the ground. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $125.13 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis).

Read more

Gold heads back towards two-month highs in year-end trading

Gold heads back towards two-month highs in year-end trading

Gold picks up bid amid relentless US dollar selling amid trade deal hopes. Russia’s gold buying, year-end hedging lend support to gold bulls. XAU/USD remains on track for the best weekly gains in over 4 months.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Neutral near December high

USD/JPY: Neutral near December high

Japanese data was mixed, with inflation improving but Industrial Production collapsing. USD/JPY neutral in the short-term, risk skewed to the upside.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures