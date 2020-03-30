EUR/USD witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the 61.8% Fibonacci of the 1.1497-1.0636 recent slump. Haresh Menghani, an analyst at FXStreet, examines the pair from a technical perspective.

Key quotes

“Any subsequent slide below the 1.1065 region (50% Fibo.) might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit further downside, near the key 1.10 psychological mark.

“The 1.1100 round-figure mark now seems to act as immediate resistance and is followed by the 1.1145-50 supply zone.”

“A convincing breakthrough the 1.1145-50 mark, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the 1.1165 region (61.8% Fibo.), will reaffirm the near-term bullish bias and lift the pair beyond the 1.1200 mark.”