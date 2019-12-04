EUR/USD: Bulls need big miss on US data to force a breakout

- EUR/USD remains below key resistance at 1.1097 amid renewed trade tensions.
- The focus is on the US ADP Employment report and ISM Non-Manufacturing data.
- A big miss on US data will likely yield a convincing move above 1.1097.
A breakout in EUR/USD will likely remain elusive unless key US data releases on Wednesday miss expectations by a big margin.
The pair jumped 0.58% on Monday, confirming its biggest single-day rise since Sept. 17. The sharp rise neutralized the immediate bearish setup but failed to invite stronger buying pressure, leaving the pair below the Nov. 21 high of 1.1097. A close higher is needed to confirm a bullish breakout.
That, however, looks difficult amid fading US-China trade optimism. President Trump on Tuesday said that he may delay a trade deal with China till after the 2020 presidential election.
Further, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the Uighur Act, a bill to condemn the Chinese government for its mass internment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. China has condemned the US move and has warned of retaliation.
The escalating political tensions could complicate matters on the trade front. As a result, the EUR may struggle to pick up a strong bid, more so, as China's Yuan is losing ground against the greenback. The USD/CNY pair is currently trading at 7.0672, the highest level since Oct. 25.
Put simply, the odds are stacked against the EUR bulls and forcing a breakout above 1.1097 could be a tough task.
The pair, however, may find acceptance above 1.1097 if the dollar side of the story weakens significantly. The US ADP Employment report, due at 13:15, is expected to show the private sector added 140K jobs in November compared to 125K jobs in October. Meanwhile, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (Nov) is seen printing at 54.5 versus 54.7 in October.
A big miss on the ADP and ISM PMI will likely revive dovish Federal Reserve expectations, yielding a broad-based sell-off in the greenback. Currently, markets are expecting the central bank to stand pat until the US Presidential Elections, due in November 2020.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1079
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1081
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.104
|Daily SMA50
|1.1044
|Daily SMA100
|1.1073
|Daily SMA200
|1.1163
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1094
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1066
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1034
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1077
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1083
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1066
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1051
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1095
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1109
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1124
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD heads towards 0.6800 on RBA's QE expectations
The AUD bulls failed to sustain the upbeat Chinese Services PMI led bounce, as AUD/USD now targets the 0.6800 support amid increased expectations of an RBA QE, fanned by sluggish Australian Q3 growth numbers.
USD/JPY: Weaker around 108.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near the midpoint of the 108 handle, as the JPY bulls retain control amid US-China trade and political tensions led risk-off market profile. The focus stays on trade updates and US data.
US ADP Employment November Preview: For better or worse all roads lead to China
Employment at ADP’s clients is projected to rise 140,000 in November following gains of 125,000 in October and 93,000 in September. The ADP payroll accounting is the chief employment indicator for BLS Employment Situation Report.
Gold: Probing key resistance at $1,478
Gold is chipping away at resistance at $1,478 in Asia. A close higher would confirm a double bottom breakout. That would mean the pullback from September highs above $1,555 has ended and the bulls have regained control.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3000 ahead of UK Services PMI
Following its run-up to the six-week top, GBP/USD hovers around 1.3000 heading into the London open. The quote rallied above 1.30 on Tuesday after recent polls raised odds of the ruling Conservatives Party’s victory in Dec. 12 election.