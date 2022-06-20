- EUR/USD keeps gains well past the 1.0500 mark.
- Lagarde announced a 25 bps rate hike in July.
- Lagarde suggested another raise in the policy rate in September.
EUR/USD keeps the familiar range north of the 1.0500 yardstick at the beginning of the week.
EUR/USD apathetic on Lagarde
EUR/USD clings to the positive performance amidst the generalized selling pressure around the greenback on Monday.
The pair, in the meantime, showed no meaningful reaction to the testimony of Chair Lagarde before the European Parliament. Indeed, Lagarde said the bank plans to hike the policy rate by 25 bps next month, while she also left the door open to another hike at the September event.
In addition, Lagarde declined to comment on any feature of a new ECB’s bond-buying tool, at the time when she highlighted that conditions are in place for further economic growth in the region and that the fight against fragmentation is a precondition to success of the monetary policy.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD keeps the recovery-mode unchanged and manage to regain the area beyond 1.0500 the figure on Monday.
The resumption of the buying bias comes in response to the offered note in the US dollar, particularly following last week’s interest rate hike by the Fed.
However, EUR/USD is still far away from exiting the woods and it is expected to remain at the mercy of dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence, while higher German yields, persistent elevated inflation in the euro area and a decent pace of the economic recovery in the region are also supportive of an improvement in the mood around the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB Lagarde (Monday) – Flash EMU Consumer Confidence (Wednesday) – ECB General Council Meeting, Flash EMU, Germany PMIs (Thursday) – Germany IFO Business Climate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Fragmentation risks. Kickstart of the ECB hiking cycle in July? Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro bloc. Impact of the war in Ukraine on the region’s growth prospects.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.29% at 1.0523 and the immediate up barrier comes at 10601 (weekly high June 15) followed by 1.0649 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.0786 (monthly high May 30). On the other hand, a break below 1.0358 (monthly low June 15) would target 1.0348 (2022 low May 13) en route to 1.0300 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0550 in choppy day
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0550 after having declined toward the 1.0500 area earlier in the day. ECB President Lagarde refrained from sharing any details on the new bond-buying tool and noted they were planning to hike key rates by 25 bps in July.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near mid-1.2200s
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range above 1.2200 and was last seen trading slightly above 1.2250. BOE policymaker Mann argued a 50 bps rate hike could help them tame inflation that is fueled by a weakening sterling.
Gold struggles to find direction, trades near $1,840
Gold continues to move up and down in a narrow band near $1,840 on Monday and awaits the next catalyst. The US bond markets are closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, making it even more difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
Crypto markets recover from weekend bloodbath but not for long
Bitcoin price has shown incredible elasticity after it snapped back after dipping below a stable support level. This quick but small recovery has caused some altcoins to bounce massively.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!