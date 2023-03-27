EUR/USD bulls attack 1.0800 amid risk-on mood, focus on ECB’s Lagarde, US Consumer Confidence

- EUR/USD picks up bids to extend week-start rebound amid downbeat US Dollar, firmer sentiment.
- Receding fears of banking fallouts allow markets to take a breather from the previous risk aversion.
- Upbeat German data, hawkish ECB talks add strength to the Euro pair.
- ECB President Lagarde’s speech, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD extends the week-start recovery to 1.0800 during early Asian session on Tuesday, picking up bids to refresh the intraday high of late, as the risk-on mood joins the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials. Adding strength to the Euro pair’s run-up are the firmer data from Germany, Europe’s powerhouse, as well as the recent comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor.
Market sentiment improved as the European and the US authorities announced the extension of emergency lending to banks. Adding strength to the optimism were comments from the central bank officials pushing back the banking crisis concerns and the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) deal.
That said, the upbeat prints of Germany’s IFO data for March also favored the EUR/USD bulls. On Monday, Germany’s IFO Business Climate Index rose to a 13-month high of 93.3 for March versus 90.9 market forecasts and 91.1 prior. Further, the IFO’s gauges of Current Assessment and Expectations also increased to 95.4 and 91.2 in that order during the said month compared to respective expected figures of 94.1 and 88.0, versus 93.9 and 88.4 previous readings.
Further, hawkish ECB talks were also part of the bullish ammunition for the pair. ECB policymaker, Pablo Hernandez de Cos, said on Monday, “Future monetary policy decisions will depend on three factors, such as new economic and financial data and core inflation.” The policymaker also said that tensions in financial markets have generated a further tightening of financial conditions, affecting the outlook for economic activity and inflation. On the same line, ECB Governing Council member Gediminas Šimkus said that the bank liquidity and capitalization are high in the euro area while also adding, “Financial stability is an important factor.”
It’s worth noting that Governing Council member Isabel Schnabel said on Monday that they have no real concern about financial stability risks but added that the situation is still fragile. Additionally, ECB policymaker Mario Centeno said that the wage increase in the Eurozone is still compatible with the monetary policy and added that they are not observing and second round effect on wage-setting.
Also positive was S&P Global’s announcement on Monday that it revised the 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for Eurozone to 0.3% from 0% previously. However, S&P Global also anticipates Eurozone GDP to grow by 1% in 2024, down from 1.4% expected in the previous forecast.
On the other hand, the latest comments from Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson and the US Dollar’s safe-haven demand could be linked to the EUR/USD run-up, not to forget downbeat US data. “Inflation ‘has started to come down’ with some of that due to tighter monetary policy and some due to other factors such as improving global supply chains,” said Fed’s Jefferson. Also, the US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index dropped to -15.7 in March versus -10.9 expected and -13.5 prior.
While portraying the risk appetite, Wall Street closed mixed, losing some of the intraday gains in the late hours, whereas yields rebound after a four-week downtrend.
Looking ahead, EUR/USD pair traders should keep their eyes on ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech and the US Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence for clear directions. That said, bulls will be more interested in seeking a further normalization of the banking sector, as well as inflation run-up in the bloc, not to forget softer US data.
Technical analysis
A clear bounce off the 50-DMA, around 1.0735 by the press time, directs EUR/USD towards the 1.0930 horizontal resistance.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0799
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36%
|Today daily open
|1.076
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0666
|Daily SMA50
|1.0729
|Daily SMA100
|1.0615
|Daily SMA200
|1.0334
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0839
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0714
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0762
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0791
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0577
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0828
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0896
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0953
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD continues to juggle below 0.6660 ahead of Australian Retail Sales and CPI data
The AUD/USD pair is demonstrating a back-and-forth action below 0.6660 from Friday’s session. The sideways performance in the Aussie asset is expected to conclude and a power-pack action will be witnessed.
EUR/USD bulls attack 1.0800 amid risk-on mood, focus on ECB’s Lagarde, US Consumer Confidence
EUR/USD extends the week-start recovery to 1.0800 during early Asian session on Tuesday, picking up bids to refresh the intraday high of late, as the risk-on mood joins the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials.
Gold faces resistance around $1,960 as US banking jitters ease, Yields soar
Gold is juggling below $1,960.00 in the early Asian session. The upside for the Gold price seems restricted as fears of the United States banking debacle have eased. Therefore, investors have liquidated their positions in Gold and US government bonds.
90% of Ethereum supply leaves exchanges as regulators struggle to classify ETH as Security or Commodity
Ethereum is known not only as the second-biggest cryptocurrency but also as the second-generation cryptocurrency. The blockchain not only brought Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to the crypto space but also framed a target on its back following its Proof of Stake transition plan.
Central banks are running full speed ahead to prevent the sense of a global crisis
Everyone wonders if a crisis mentality is not inevitable anyway. The Fed is mulling over whether to expand the emergency lending program instead of offering it upfront before the dirt hits the fan. Even if an actual crisis is averted, a credit crunch is clearly loaming.