TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD breaks higher as political rhetoric lifts FX – ING

EUR/USD breaks higher as political rhetoric lifts FX – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

EUR/USD pushed above key resistance near 1.1650, supported by firm political messaging from European leaders and improved sentiment. While the pair may extend toward the 1.17 area, seasonal US Dollar (USD) support and higher energy prices argue against a sustained Euro (EUR) breakout, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

Euro gains on supportive signals from Europe

"With the red lines of sovereignty being threatened, pressure is building for European political leaders to stand firm. FX markets seemed to like the speech from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday that tariffs on allies were 'completely wrong'."

"EUR/USD broke technical resistance at 1.1640/50 overnight and looks biased to the 1.1690/1700 area. But as above, we think we are far from an environment that would trigger a major dollar sell-off. And again, we re-emphasise that seasonal factors tend to be more dollar-supportive, especially in February. Our one-month forecast of 1.17 for EUR/USD presented in our latest FX Talking feels about right."

"In terms of eurozone data today, we will be interested in the German ZEW (expected to head toward one-year highs) and also the eurozone November current account data. This has been euro supportive – but we do acknowledge the recent rise in energy prices, particularly for natural gas, which can weigh on the eurozone's external position. That is another reason not to get carried away with the EUR/USD top-side too soon."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to two-week high above 1.1700

EUR/USD climbs to two-week high above 1.1700

EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in two weeks above 1.1700 on Tuesday after closing in positive territory on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors will remain focused on headlines surrounding the EU-US dispute over Greenland.

GBP/USD ignores UK jobs data, advances toward 1.3500

GBP/USD ignores UK jobs data, advances toward 1.3500

GBP/USD regains its traction and rises toward 1.3500 on Tuesday. Investors ignore the data from the UK, which showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 5.1% in the three months to November, and continue to pay close attention to the EU-US conflict.

Gold extends rally, notches new record-high above $4,700

Gold extends rally, notches new record-high above $4,700

Gold builds on Monday's impressive gains and trades at a new record-high well above $4,700 on Tuesday. Escalating geopolitical tensions and growing fears of deepening trade conflicts, alongside the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, fuel XAU/USD's rally.

Pi Network rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network edges higher by 1% at press time on Tuesday, signaling a minor recovery after recording a fresh record low of $0.1502 on Monday. Mainnet holders have withdrawn over 4 million PI tokens from centralized exchanges supporting Pi Network over the last 24 hours.

When tariffs turn territorial and fast money smell blood in the water

When tariffs turn territorial and fast money smell blood in the water

No trader had a US move on Greenland pencilled into their 2026 playbook. This was not a scenario lurking in the footnotes of anyone’s macro outlook. Yet here we are, with tariffs being waved like a naval blockade and diplomacy suddenly trading at a volatility premium.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network (PI) edges higher by 1% at press time on Tuesday, signaling a minor recovery after recording a fresh record low of $0.1502 on Monday. Mainnet holders have withdrawn over 4 million PI tokens from centralized exchanges supporting Pi Network over the last 24 hours.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers