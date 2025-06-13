EUR/USD breaks below 1.1550 due to risk-off sentiment

- EUR/USD retreated from 1.1631, the highest since October 2021.
- The Euro struggles due to rising safe-haven demand following Israel's preemptive attack on Iran.
- President Trump threatened to extend steel tariffs on imported “steel derivative products” beginning June 23.
EUR/USD halts its four-day winning streak, pulling back from 1.1631, the highest since October 2021, and currently trading around 1.1530 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) receives support as traders move toward improved safe-haven demand, sparked by rising tensions in the Middle East.
Israel attacked dozens of sites across Iran to dismantle its nuclear program. Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz said that Israel may face a missile and drone attack following Israel's preemptive attack on Iran. Katz declared a special state of emergency in the country, per Axios.
Moreover, White House Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement that “Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.” “President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners.” Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel,” Rubio added.
However, the downside of the EUR/USD pair could be restrained as the US Dollar (USD) may struggle after US President Donald Trump’s new threat of expanding steel tariffs starting June 23 on imported “steel derivative products” such as household appliances, such as dishwashers, washing machines, refrigerators, etc. The tariffs were initially imposed at 25% in March and later doubled to 50% for most countries. This is the second time the scope of affected products has been expanded.
The Greenback faces additional downward pressure, driven by softer-than-expected consumer and producer inflation data, which reinforced expectations for further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year. The US Michigan Consumer Sentiment will be eyed later in the day.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.48%
|0.45%
|-0.06%
|0.24%
|0.88%
|0.85%
|-0.24%
|EUR
|-0.48%
|0.00%
|-0.46%
|-0.18%
|0.49%
|0.35%
|-0.73%
|GBP
|-0.45%
|-0.01%
|-0.54%
|-0.26%
|0.39%
|0.32%
|-0.72%
|JPY
|0.06%
|0.46%
|0.54%
|0.30%
|0.93%
|0.88%
|-0.20%
|CAD
|-0.24%
|0.18%
|0.26%
|-0.30%
|0.62%
|0.62%
|-0.46%
|AUD
|-0.88%
|-0.49%
|-0.39%
|-0.93%
|-0.62%
|-0.05%
|-1.11%
|NZD
|-0.85%
|-0.35%
|-0.32%
|-0.88%
|-0.62%
|0.05%
|-1.05%
|CHF
|0.24%
|0.73%
|0.72%
|0.20%
|0.46%
|1.11%
|1.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
