EUR/USD bounces gently from brief trip below 1.2200

- EUR/USD briefly dropped below 1.2200 in recent trade but has since recovered back to trade in the 1.2220s.
- EUR/USD has broken below a short-term upwards trend channel that had been in play since December 2020.
EUR/USD briefly dropped below the 1.2200 level in recent trade, a move that coincided with the Dollar Index (DXY) rising to fresh weekly highs in the 90.20s but has since recovered back above the big figure and is trading in the 1.2220s. Despite Friday’s selling pressure, that was largely a function of USD strength, though was contributed to by modest EUR underperformance, including versus its other G10 counterparts, EUR/USD looks set to close out the week with very marginal gains.
Fundamental factors affecting EUR/USD
Though it is good news that the EU managed to secure an additional 300M Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, the EU’s comparatively slow vaccination efforts that saw its vaccination drive start over a month behind that of the UK and US’ might well come back to bite EUR in the coming months if a lack of herd immunity on the continent renders them unable to properly reopen their economies as fast as others.
Better than expected German trade numbers and modestly better than expected German and French industrial output number released early during Friday’s European session were unable to aid sentiment towards the single currency. Indeed, the pair didn’t even care much about monthly official US jobs data, which was a disappointment but hardly provoked any reaction at all. Markets seem not to care about any data at all right now, given intent focus on the themes that will determine the global economic outlook for 2021; the pandemic, the post-pandemic recovery, central banks, the incoming Biden administration and more US fiscal stimulus.
Focus this week has predominantly been on the US dollar, meaning EUR/USD has largely traded as such. The US dollar is stronger on Friday amid 1) continued pricing in of additional fiscal stimulus from a Democrat-controlled Congress that will accelerate the US recovery and may have hawkish implications on the Fed and 2) amid a rise in real US yields that makes buying US government debt a comparatively more attractive investment than it was this time on Thursday, thus triggering inflows into the US dollar.
EUR/USD breaks out of short-term uptrend
EUR/USD has broken below a short-term upwards trend channel that had been in play since December 2020; the uptrend support line that EUR/USD recent broke below linked the 9, 21, 23 and 31 December lows. The pair has now hit, but rebounded from its 21-day moving average which trades at 1.22143. A more convincing break below the 21DMA and the psychologically important 1.2200 level would open the door the a grind back down towards 1.2100 and even a test of key support just above 1.2050 (the 9 December low).
EUR/USD four hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2250 after weak NFP
EUR/USD is rising above 1.2250 after the US reported a loss of 140K jobs, worse than expected. Investors await more details from President-elect Biden about his economic plan. The EU announced more vaccine purchases
GBP/USD recaptures 1.36 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.36 as the dollar retreats in response to a loss of 140K jobs in the US. The UK approved Moderna's vaccine while London declared a major incident as hospitals are overwhelmed by covid cases.
XAU/USD drops further to test $1850 on another sell-off
Gold dropped further and bottomed at $1849, hitting the lowest level since December 16. The area around $1850 offered supported and as of writing the metal trades at $1856, down by 2.80% on the day and more than a hundred dollar below the weekly high it reached on Wednesday.
Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000
The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains.
DXY flirting with the 90.00 level and eyeing the 21DMA
The Dollar Index, a trade-weighted basket of major USD exchange rates (EUR/USD makes up about 50% of the index) and the market’s preferred gauge of USD sentiment, continues to flirt with the 90.00 level.