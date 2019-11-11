EUR/USD: Bears take a breather above 1.1000 ahead of a Big week

- EUR/USD stays cautious amid USD strength, Spanish election outcome.
- Holiday-thinned quiet trading adds to the consolidative mood in Fiber.
- All eyes remain on trade, US inflation and Eurozone GDP numbers.
Sellers catch their breather after the five-day losing streak, allowing a brief phase of consolidation in EUR/USD above the 1.1000, having tested the three-week lows of 1.1017 reached last Friday.
Trade news and US/ Eurozone macro data to play key roles
The spot is seen wavering up and down within a 10-pips narrow range so far this Monday, as markets await fresh updates on the US-China trade front as well as the big economic releases from both sides of Atlantic in the week ahead for the next direction. The US docket sees the releases of the US CPI data and Fed Chair Powell’s testimony while the EUR calendar headlines the Eurozone growth figures.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index sits at three-week tops of 98.40, deriving support from the US-China trade uncertainty as well as the Hong Kong political chaos induced broader market risk-aversion. Therefore, the increased safe-haven bids for the greenback keep a check on the major’s upside attempts.
Further, the shared currency remains undermined by the Spanish general election outcome, reflecting a hung parliament; a legislative stalemate with neither the left nor right having a majority. The renewed Spanish political woes will continue to weigh, as the country is set to face a tough time forming a progressive government.
In the day ahead, the pair may keep its range trade intact amid holiday-thinned trading, with the US markets closed in observance of Veterans Day. However, the USD-dynamics will continue to have a major bearing on the spot amid fresh trade-related developments.
EUR/USD Technical levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1023
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1022
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1102
|Daily SMA50
|1.104
|Daily SMA100
|1.1115
|Daily SMA200
|1.1188
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1056
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1016
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1016
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1032
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1041
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1007
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0967
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1072
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1087
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears take a breather above 1.1000 ahead of a Big week
Sellers catch their breather after the five-day losing streak, allowing a brief phase of consolidation in EUR/USD above the 1.1000, having tested the three-week lows of 1.1017 reached last Friday. All eyes remain on trade, US inflation and Eurozone GDP numbers.
GBP/USD stops further declines ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD seesaws near three-week low after Moody’s cut UK outlook to negative. The broad USD strength and market’s cautious mood ahead of the key British data limit pair’s moves. The UK data dump in the spotlight amid the US holiday.
USD/JPY: Sellers look for entry below 109.00 amid risk-off
USD/JPY retraces from fresh five-month high and battles 109.00, as the risk-off sentiment creeps back on rising concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and US-China trade deal. The spot is further pressured by negative Asian equities and S&P futures.
Gold: 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful
Although Gold prices stop further declines below October low, a sustained trading below 100-day EMA for the first time since late-May keep sellers hopeful as the metal trade around $1,460 during the Asian session on Monday.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.