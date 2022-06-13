EUR/USD bears plough through corrective territories and eye 1.0400 as traders lay odds of just a 50bp hike

- EUR/USD bears stay the course and continue to eye a test of 1.04 the figure.
- The US dollar has climbed to score fresh bull cycle highs ahead of the Fed.
At 1.0448, the euro is still trailing to the US dollar by some 0.65% despite the recent bid in mid-day New York trade. The pair corrected from a low of 1.0418 but fell from a high of 1.0520 at the start of the week. The safe-haven dollar has gained to new two-decade highs versus major rival currencies as measured by the DXY index. The US dollar index (DXY), which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen, ticked as high as 105.065, the highest level since December 2002.
The US consumer price index increased a bigger-than-expected 8.6% last month, the largest year-on-year increase since December 1981, data showed on Friday, so investors hopeful that inflation has peaked were disappointed. This has left investors on alert that the Federal Reserve may tighten policy for too long and cause a sharp economic slowdown.
Fears of a global economic slowdown and bets on steep interest rate hikes by the Fed which have weighed on risk sentiment, sending stocks lower and bond yields higher on the back of red-hot inflation. The 10-year US Treasury yield has climbed to a fresh high of 3.354%, putting it in line with late April 2022 levels.
The moves come as traders are starting to ramp up bets that the Federal Reserve will potentially hike interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday. However, the last two months of wage data have been showing signs of slowing, which could be a factor that persuades the Fed to stick to a 50bps tightening path. Markets currently price 80% odds of a half-point increase and 20% odds for 75 basis points, (FEDBETS).
A 75bps hike, is it possible?
Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman note that some banks are raising their Fed calls for a 75 bp move, one for as early as this week.
Is it possible?
''Sure,'' the analysts say, but they think it's very unlikely as there is going to be a very high bar after the Fed already flagged 50 bp moves for June and July.''
Have things really worsened that much? They say ''not really.''
''Looking ahead, the swaps market is now pricing in a terminal rate near 4.0%, a new high and up from around 3.0% at the start of this month. This was the risk if inflation were to remain persistent and that's what we are seeing.''
''When all is said and done, we believe monetary policy divergences remain the dominant driver for FX. As the U.S. economic outlook remains the best relative to its DM peers, the dollar uptrend remains intact,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman argued.
ECB risks skewed towards more 50bp rate hikes
Meanwhile, the 2-year differential between the US and Germany has recovered to 210 bp after falling to 197 bp last week, the lowest since the end of February, the analysts at BBH noted.
The European Central Bank has been more hawkish of late and it intends to end QE by 1 July and hike policy rates by 25bp in connection with the July meeting, according to its latest statement released last week. The door for hiking by 50bp in September has been left ajar also and will be a strong possibility "if the medium-term inflation outlook persists or deteriorates".
''We now expect the ECB to hike by 25bp in July, 50bp in September and 25bp on each of the following meetings until March 2023 when the hiking cycle is likely to end, in our view. We see risks as skewed towards more 50bp rate hikes,'' analysts at Danske Bank said.
EUR/USD technical analysis
The momentum is strong in the US dollar which is driving the euro to the edge of the abyss, mitigating longer-term price imbalances along the way as follows:
However, there are prospects of a bullish correction in the M formation's last bearish leg which exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci area near 1.0550:
From a 1-hour perspective, however, the price action and structure remain bearish while below the 78.6% Fibo and the market is in the throes of a fresh bearish impulse towards 1.04 the figure following a failed correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.0430 amid lingering risk-aversion
EUR/USD dropped to 1.0417 in the early American session on Monday. With Wall Street's main indexes suffering heavy losses after the opening bell, the dollar continues to gather strength ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD falls to a fresh two-year low of 1.2122, bounces modestly
GBP/USD remains under pressure, despite the bleeding paused. The broad-based dollar strength on risk-aversion and the disappointing data releases from the UK force the pair to stay on the back foot at the start of the week.
Gold: Lower lows hint at a bearish continuation
Gold edged lower on Monday as investors rushed into the greenback in a risk-averse environment. XAU traded as low as $1,823.39, now changing hands at around $1,830. Financial markets are all about skyrocketing US Treasury yields after the country released its latest inflation figures on Friday.
Is it a good time to buy Bitcoin after the recent crash?
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!