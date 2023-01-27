EUR/USD bears eye 1.0850 support as US Dollar traces yields ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation

- EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, extend the previous day’s pullback from nine-month high.
- US data flashed mixed signals but rebound in Treasury bond yields puts a floor under US Dollar.
- Absence of ECB speak, cautious sentiment ahead of the key US data exerts downside pressure on Euro pair.
EUR/USD holds lower grounds for the second consecutive day as the US Dollar consolidates weekly losses ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) favorite inflation number during early Friday. That said, the Euro pair renews its intraday low to around 1.0880 while extending the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since April 2022.
US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to 101.85 as it stretches the late Thursday‘s rebound after the upbeat prints of the US fourth-quarter (Q4) Annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP), to 2.9% versus 2.6% expected and 3.2% prior. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields also print the two-day uptrend around 3.51% and 4.19% respectively by the press time.
It should be noted that the downbeat prints of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) details challenged the hawkish Fed concerns afterward and probe the EUR/USD bears. On the same line, comments favoring the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 0.50% rate hike ahead of the pre-meeting silence period also put a floor under the Euro pair.
On a different page, hopes of avoiding the US debt ceiling expiry, backed by the House Republicans’ readiness to push it back to September, seem to weigh on the EUR/USD price.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses while ignoring Wall Street’s gains.
Looking forward, the lack of clarity from the US data joins the hawkish concerns from the ECB to keep EUR/USD buyers hopeful unless the US Core PCE – Price Index for December, expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% MoM, flashes extremely downbeat figures.
Also read: US December PCE Inflation Preview: Is there room for further US Dollar weakness?
Technical analysis
Although a two-week-old bullish channel keeps EUR/USD buyers hopeful, a retreat by the RSI (14) line from overbought territory signals further downside toward the 10-DMA support near 1.0850.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.088
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.0892
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0762
|Daily SMA50
|1.0613
|Daily SMA100
|1.0269
|Daily SMA200
|1.0311
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.093
|Previous Daily Low
|1.085
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0888
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0766
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0899
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0852
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0812
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0773
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0931
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.097
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.101
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls struggle above 0.7100 on mixed Aussie data, US PCE Inflation eyed
AUD/USD remains dicey around 0.7120-15 as bulls try hard to defend the five-day winning streak near the highest levels since June 2022 during early Friday. The Aussie pair’s latest struggle could be linked to the mixed Aussie data and cautious mood ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge.
USD/JPY bears are running into major support ahead of key US data
USD/JPY bulls need to commit at the daily support structure near a 61.8% ratio of the recent bullish impulse. Should the US Dollar break higher into the 102s DXY, then the 132.00 area and beyond will be eyed.
Gold refreshes day’s high above $1,930 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge
Gold price has refreshed its day’s high at $1,935.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal picked strength after a minor drop below $1,930.00, which poised a bargain opportunity for gold buyers.
US Department of Justice brings down crypto ransomware group “Hive”, blocked over $130 million ransoms
The crypto space is no stranger to hacks and ransomware attacks as the anonymity that the blockchain technology offers masks the criminals easily. However, while to date, attempts to fix the crime have been made, it seems like this time, the United States has managed to stop the crime before it could occur.
Is the current stock market rally sustainable?
Wall Street insiders continue to debate conflicting economic data and a possible earnings recession ahead. Data and earnings so far actually offer convincing evidence to support both sides of the arguments which is making it tough for either the bulls or the bears to gain an upper hand.