EUR/USD bears drill 1.1300 amid rush to risk-safety, focus on US PMIs, Russia-Ukraine jitters

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day as sellers poke one-week low.
  • Risk-aversion wave drowns stock futures, yields, tradition safe-haven status favor USD, gold.
  • Eurozone PMIs rallied to five-month high in February but absence of US traders, sour sentiment keep pair bears in control.
  • February’s preliminary activity numbers from US will join risk catalysts to direct intraday moves.

EUR/USD licks its wounds around the weekly low of 1.1288 during the four-day downtrend ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the major currency pair relies on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand to please bears with mild gains as geopolitical headlines concerning Russia-Ukraine get tense.

Risk appetite soured late Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Donetsk and Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine as independent states and signed a decree "on friendship and cooperation". Adding to the risk-off mood was Putin’s order to bring troops inside Eastern Ukrainian states, citing peacemaking efforts.

These actions magnified fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, as previously warned by the West. As a result, the United Nations (UN) recently called an emergency meeting wherein Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary A. DiCarlo, said that she regrets the order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine on a reported 'peacekeeping mission'.

Adding to the market fears were Western leaders’ readiness to announce more sanctions for Russia. However, Moscow defends the latest military move as Russian UN Envoy said, “Allowing 'a new bloodbath in the Donbas is something we do not intend to do.'” On the same line were comments from China’s UN Ambassador who said, “All parties concerned must exercise restraint, avoid any action that might fuel tensions.”

Additionally, China’s indirect warning to the US to stay from Taiwan issues and recently softer Fedspeak, as well as hawkish ECB wordings, also challenge the EUR/USD traders ahead of full markets.

To portray the mood, S&P 500 Futures dropped over 1.60% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields declined seven basis points (bps) to 1.85% at the latest.

It should be noted that Eurozone activity numbers improved in February, validating the recently upbeat comments from the policymakers. However, today’s German IFO numbers may add support to the bullish arguments and can challenge EUR/USD sellers. Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman followed the tunes of Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Monday while saying, “It is too soon to tell if the Fed should hike 25 or 50bps in March.”

To sum up, the risk-off mood and likely firmer US PMIs for February do suggest that the EUR/USD bears can keep the reins.

Read: US Markit PMIs Preview: Services sector has room for upside surprise, boosting the dollar

Technical analysis

The pair’s downside break of the 200-SMA and an upward sloping trend line from January 28 joins bearish MACD signals and descending RSI, not oversold, to keep EUR/USD sellers hopeful. However, a clear downside break of the 13-day-long support line near 1.1290 becomes necessary for the pair sellers before targeting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of January-February upside, around 1.1265.

Alternatively, 200-SMA and the previous support line guards immediate recovery moves of the EUR/USD prices around 1.1345-50. Also challenging the pair buyers is a descending trend line from January 11, near 1.1375, as well as the 1.1400.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1299
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 1.1315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1331
Daily SMA50 1.1331
Daily SMA100 1.1396
Daily SMA200 1.1638
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1391
Previous Daily Low 1.1307
Previous Weekly High 1.1396
Previous Weekly Low 1.128
Previous Monthly High 1.1483
Previous Monthly Low 1.1121
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1339
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1359
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1284
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1254
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1368
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1421
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1452

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steadies near 1.1300 as markets eye geopolitics

EUR/USD steadies near 1.1300 as markets eye geopolitics

EUR/USD seems to have steadied around 1.1300 after touching a fresh weekly low of 1.1288 early Tuesday. Investors remain cautious while awaiting headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The economic docket will feature the German IFO sentiment survey and US PMI data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.3600

GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.3600

GBP/USD is struggling to gain traction after closing flat on Monday and trades around 1.3600 early Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment amid heightened geopolitical tensions is helping the greenback preserve its strength ahead of US Markit PMI data.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.3600

GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.3600

GBP/USD is struggling to gain traction after closing flat on Monday and trades around 1.3600 early Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment amid heightened geopolitical tensions is helping the greenback preserve its strength ahead of US Markit PMI data.

GBP/USD News

Cardano daily transaction volume surges but ADA prices slump

Cardano daily transaction volume surges but ADA prices slump

The Cardano blockchain has experienced an explosion in on-chain activity and now trails only Bitcoin in current 24-hour transaction volume, surpassing Ethereum in the process according to Messari.  ADA currently has $17.04 B in 24-hour transaction volume.

Read more

US Markit PMIs Preview: Services sector has room for upside surprise, boosting the dollar Premium

US Markit PMIs Preview: Services sector has room for upside surprise, boosting the dollar

Markit's Services PMI is expected to rise to only 53 points, barely in growth territory. America's largest sector has likely rebounded much faster from the Omicron-related slowdown. The dollar has room to rise in response to the data.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures