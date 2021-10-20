- EUR/USD remains on the front foot at three-week high.
- DXY drops for sixth day despite firmer US Treasury yields.
- EU CPI, Fed/ECB policymakers’ comments eyed for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD stays firmer around 1.1650, up 0.11% intraday heading into Wednesday’s European session. The major currency pair jumped to the highest level since late September the previous day before easing from 1.1669.
In doing so, the quote failed to cross a downward sloping trend line, previous support, from March 31. However, the bulls keep the reins amid the softer US dollar amid a quiet session in Asia.
US Dollar Index (DXY) fades rebound from a three-week low, flashed on Tuesday, by dropping back to 93.70 at the latest. The greenback gauge prints a six-day downtrend while ignoring firmer Treasury yields. That being said, the US 10-year Treasury yields step back from the highest since late May while printing 1.8 basis points (bps) of an upside to 1.652% by the press time.
While comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane could be linked to the EUR/USD pair’s pullback from the multi-day high the previous day, Fed Governor Christopher Waller renewed tapering concerns but couldn’t recall DXY bulls. The same help the currency pair bears to remain hopeful.
ECB’s Lane said, t is challenging to reconcile the market rate pricing with forward guidance, as reported by Reuters. On the other hand, Fed’s Waller mentioned, “If inflation keeps rising at its current pace in coming months rather than subsiding as expected, Federal Reserve policymakers may need to adopt ‘a more aggressive policy response’ next year.” Additionally, Reuters’ latest poll of economists cites the risk of an earlier rate hike by spotting the reflation fears. It should be noted that the downbeat US housing data and worsening of the construction activity in the Eurozone challenge the rate hike concerns.
Even so, concerns over the US stimulus being nearby and hopes of overcoming the China-linked fears seem to underpin the risk-on mood, weighing on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
That said, the final reading of the Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September, expected to rise from 0.4% to 0.5%, will join Germany’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for the stated month, likely rising to 12.7% from 12.0% prior, to direct immediate EUR/USD moves. However, major attention will be given to the comments from the ECB and the Fed officials’ statements, lined up for release during the day.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the support-turned-resistance line from March 31, around 1.1650, becomes necessary for the EUR/USD bulls to aim for a 50-DMA level surrounding 1.1715. Failures to do so can drag the quote back to the 21-DMA level of 1.1617.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1647
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.1634
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1616
|Daily SMA50
|1.1714
|Daily SMA100
|1.1812
|Daily SMA200
|1.1926
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.167
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1608
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1624
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1524
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1646
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1632
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1576
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1666
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1698
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1727
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles key resistance around 1.1650 as DXY pokes three-week low
EUR/USD remains on the front foot around 1.1650, well off the three-week highs. The US dollar drops for sixth day despite firmer US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI, Fed/ECB policymakers’ comments eyed for fresh cues.
GBP/USD holds higher ground above 1.3800 ahead of UK CPI
GBP/USD stays on the front foot above 1.3800 heading into the critical UK CPI release. The pair cheers US dollar weakness and BOE rate hike bets amid fresh Brexit optimism. The annualized UK inflation is seen steady at 3.2% while the Core CPI is likely to ease to 3.0% in September.
Gold’s bullish potential appears limited amid bear cross, firmer yields
Gold price snapped a two-day downtrend on Tuesday and rallied as high as $1785 before reversing sharply to finish the day with moderate gains at $1769. In doing so, gold price recovered Monday’s losses while defending the critical short-term 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1761.
Shiba Inu price stares at 15% breakout as SHIB loses directional bias
Shiba Inu price is stuck in a range since it set up the October 7 swing high. As SHIB currently sits on the mid-point of this range, it shows no directionality whatsoever. Therefore, a breakdown of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level could lead to a drop or an upswing if the buyers decide to make a comeback.
UK September CPI Inflation Preview: Will rising price pressures boost British pound?
The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September at 0600 GMT on Wednesday, October 20. Investors expect the CPI to stay unchanged on a yearly basis at 3.2%.