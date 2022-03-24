EUR/USD back under pressure as Asia picks up the baton

Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee member Loretta Mester favoured some 50bp hikes this year, adding that the economy has excess demand. She doubts rate hikes will cause a recession and that unwinding the balance sheet will help reduce distortions in the yield curve. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard's messaging remains as hawkish as ever also:

US stocks fell on the news while treasuries recovered from record losses ahead of tighter monetary policy to combat inflation. The S&P 500 lost 1.2%, led by losses in financials, while the 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 2.30% after reaching highs not seen since mid-2019. Traders are moving into bonds as Federal Reserve officials are indicating they are willing to raise rates aggressively to tame inflation, and the war in Ukraine has driven commodity prices up 26% this year.

Traders are awaiting Biden to arrive in Brussels later on Wednesday to meet with NATO and European leaders in an emergency summit at the Western military alliance's headquarters. Sources said the US package would include measures targeting Russian members of parliament, Reuters reported.

EUR/USD is trading lower by some 0.13% after falling from a high of 1.1013 to a low of 1.0982 so far. The US dollar climbed on Wednesday as oil prices rallied again with US President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.