- EUR/USD trips down ahead of the end of the week, month and Q3.
- US Fed officials continued with their “restrictive policy” rhetoric, agreeing that further hikes are coming.
- US Core PCE surpassed analysts’ expectations, paving the way for another 75 bps Fed hike.
- EU’s inflation jumped above the 10% threshold, and money market futures expect another 0.75% increase.
The EUR/USD retraces from daily highs of around 0.9853 due to Fed officials expressing the necessity of higher rates for longer, as the US central bank battles elevated inflationary pressures above the 6% threshold, as shown by the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, on Friday. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 0.9788, below its opening price by 0.29%.
A bunch of Fed policymakers crossing news wires, led by Vice-Chair Lael Brainard, expressed that the Fed needs to keep interest rates higher-for-longer, so the bank can attain its goal. She added that the Fed would not pull back prematurely while echoing other colleagues’ expression of not knowing where rates would peak. Later in the same tone, San Francisco’s Mary Daly commented that further hikes were coming and that the Fed is “resolute” in taming inflation.
At the time of typing, Richmond’s Fed President Thomas Barkin said that he’s “comfortable” with the pace of rates, adding that it’s uncertain how much the Fed will have to do to lower demand to reach its inflation target.
Aside from this, the US Commerce Department revealed that the US Federal Reserve’s favorite measure of inflation, known as the PCE, increased more than estimated in August, at a 0.3% MoM pace, 6.2% YoY, while core PCE, which excludes volatile items, accelerated at a 0.6% MoM, up 4.9% YoY.
Of late, the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Final reading was 58.6, less than previously reported. In the same report, inflation expectations for one year jumped to 4.7% from 4.6%, while for five years, it decelerated to 2.7% from 2.8% previously.
Given US economic data revealed in the week, even though it’s not outstanding, showed resilience. With Fed policymaker’s hawkish rhetoric, the US central bank might be headed for the fourth-consecutive 75 bps rate hike in November.
Across the pond, the EU reported inflation data surpassing the 10% threshold, headwinds for the economy of the block. Analysts are expecting another large hike by the ECB and coupled with factors like the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Vladimir Putin’s signing of a decree to annex four Ukrainian regions, will exert extra pressure on the euro.
EUR/USD Key Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.979
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.9816
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9901
|Daily SMA50
|1.0039
|Daily SMA100
|1.0251
|Daily SMA200
|1.0663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9816
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9636
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0051
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9668
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9747
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9576
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9876
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9936
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0056
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
