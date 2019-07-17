EUR/USD attempts a recovery to the 1.1220 region

- EUR/USD met strong support near the 1.1200 handle.
- EMU final June CPI figures next on the docket.
- US housing sector data, Fed’s Beige Book of note across the pond.
The single currency is finally seeing some signs of relief in the middle of the week, taking EUR/USD to the 1.1215/20 band early in the European session.
EUR/USD focused on data, trade
The pair challenged multi-day lows in the boundaries of the 1.1200 handle on Tuesday, where it has apparently met some decent contention and dip-buyers.
Poor releases from the ZEW survey for the current month showed the German morale remains subdued and forced Economic Sentiment to deteriorate further, hurting the sentiment around EUR.
In addition, renewed effervescence around the US-China protracted trade dispute re-emerged after President Trump’s comments, sparking some weakness in the risk-associated complex.
Furthermore, upbeat results from the US docket seems to have removed some tailwinds from a larger rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its July meeting, lending extra wings to the buck and collaborating with the downside in spot.
Later in Euroland, final CPI figures for the month of June are only due along with a speech by BuBa’s J.Weidmann. Across the ocean, the US housing sector will be in the limelight while the Fed is expected to release its Beige Book.
What to look for around EUR
The inability of the pair to clear the important resistance area in 1.1280/90 has encouraged sellers to return to the markets, triggering the ongoing leg lower. Furthermore, occasional bullish attempts in spot should be seen as a short-lived against the backdrop of renewed and increasing speculations of another wave of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank in the near term, via interest rate cuts (July/September), the resumption of the QE programme and changes in the forward guidance. Also weighing on the currency, the dovish stance from the ECB appears reinforced by the recent appointment of ex-IMF’s C.Lagarde to succeed M.Draghi. On the macro scenario, the slowdown in the region looks unremitting and it also reinforces the current accommodative attitude of the central bank.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is up 0.02% at 1.1212 and a break above 1.1286 (high Jul.11) would target 1.1320 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1412 (high Jun.25). On the downside, the next support emerges at 1.1193 (monthly low Jul.9) followed by 1.1181 (low Jun.18) and finally 1.1106 (2019 low May 23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
