EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro advances to 6-day’s highs, challenges 1.1060 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD retracement up challenges the 1.1060 resistance and the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart.
  • The next levels of resistance are seen near 1.1100 and 1.1163.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD bounces sharply from the 2020 lows while challenging the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. This Thursday the correction up accelerated and broke above the 1.1000 psychological level. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1060 resistance and the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. As the market gained considerable momentum the spot could continue to trade higher towards the 1.1100 and 1.1163 price levels in the medium term while support can be expected near the 1.1014, 1.0980 and 1.0900 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.1060, 1.1100, 1.1163
Support: 1.1014, 1.0980, 1.0900
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1031
Today Daily Change 0.0149
Today Daily Change % 1.37
Today daily open 1.0882
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1059
Daily SMA50 1.1001
Daily SMA100 1.1048
Daily SMA200 1.1085
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0894
Previous Daily Low 1.0761
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0812
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0797
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0712
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0664
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0931
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0979
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1064

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

