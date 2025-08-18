EUR/USD: Any advance may be limited to a test of 1.1730 – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We revised our view to neutral last Friday (15 Aug, spot at 1.1645). We stated that 'the current price movements are likely part of a consolidation phase between 1.1585 and 1.1705.' We did not expect EUR to rebound to a high of 1.1715. The recent price action, where the buildup in momentum failed to translate into a clear trending move, has resulted in a mixed outlook. For the time being, we expect EUR to trade a in range, likely between 1.1630 and 1.1755."

24-HOUR VIEW: "EUR fell sharply last Thursday. On Friday, we indicated that 'the decline seems excessive, and EUR is unlikely to weaken much further.' We expected EUR to 'trade in a range between 1.1615 and 1.1675.' We did not anticipate EUR to rebound strongly to a high of 1.1715. Today, EUR could continue to rebound, but as there has been no significant increase in upward momentum, any further advance may be limited to a test of 1.1730. Support is at 1.1680, followed by 1.1660."

Euro (EUR) could continue to rebound, but any advance may be limited to a test of 1.1730. Outlook is mixed; for the time being, EUR is likely to trade in a range of 1.1630/1.1755, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.