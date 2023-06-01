EUR/USD aims to fit above 1.0760 despite debate over ECB rate hike deepens

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • EUR/USD is looking to shift its auction profile above 1.0760 amid weakness in the USD index.
  • This could be a tug of war for the Fed as tight labor market conditions advocate for more rate hikes while contracting factory activities favor a pause.
  • Lower-than-anticipated Eurozone inflation has deepened the debate over the interest rate hike by the ECB.

The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a massive rally to near 1.0760 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair is looking to shift its auction above the aforementioned resistance as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is going through a declining phase after printing a fresh 10-week high above 104.60.

S&P500 ended Thursday’s session with solid gains after the release of downbeat United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data (May). Investors’ risk appetite is extremely solid, however, confusion about interest rate guidance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has deepened.

On Thursday, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI remained downbeat. The Manufacturing PMI landed consecutively for the seventh time below 50.0, which is a threshold figure that separates expansion from contraction. The economic data landed at 46.9 from the downwardly revised figure of 47.0. Also, the New Orders Index that indicates forward demand dropped significantly to 42.6 vs. the estimates of 44.9. It seems that higher interest rates by the Fed and tight credit conditions have forced firms to operate with lower capacity. Also, individuals are struggling to avail credit for core goods.

While US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change (May) showed an addition of 278K jobs, significantly higher than the estimates of 170K. This could be a tug of war for Fed policymakers as tight labor market conditions advocate for more interest rate hikes while consistently contracting factory activities favor a pause this month.

On the Eurozone front, lower-than-anticipated preliminary inflation for May has deepened debate over an interest rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) for June month. ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) as core inflation is still persistent.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.076
Today Daily Change 0.0071
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 1.0689
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0841
Daily SMA50 1.0899
Daily SMA100 1.0815
Daily SMA200 1.0494
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0736
Previous Daily Low 1.0635
Previous Weekly High 1.0831
Previous Weekly Low 1.0702
Previous Monthly High 1.1092
Previous Monthly Low 1.0635
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0674
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0697
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0638
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0586
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0537
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0738
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0787
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0838

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bulls await Aussie wage announcements, US NFP on the way to 0.6600

AUD/USD bulls await Aussie wage announcements, US NFP on the way to 0.6600

AUD/USD buyers take a breather at the weekly top, making rounds to 0.6565-75 after rising the most in seven weeks the previous day. The Aussie pair cheered the broad US Dollar weakness and upbeat catalysts from the biggest customer China the previous day to post a stellar run-up.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD aims to fit above 1.0760 despite debate over ECB rate hike deepens

EUR/USD aims to fit above 1.0760 despite debate over ECB rate hike deepens

The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a massive rally to near 1.0760 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair is looking to shift its auction above the aforementioned resistance as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is going through a declining phase after printing a fresh 10-week high above 104.60.

EUR/USD News

Gold run-up approaches $2,000 as United States Nonfarm Payrolls loom

Gold run-up approaches $2,000 as United States Nonfarm Payrolls loom

Gold remains on the front foot at the weekly high, making rounds to $1,975-77 amid early Asian session on Friday following the two-day uptrend. With this, the yellow metal braces for the first weekly gains in four amid broad weakness in the United States Treasury bond yields and US Dollar. 

Gold News

Dogecoin price manipulation makes Elon Musk the newest subject of an insider trading lawsuit

Dogecoin price manipulation makes Elon Musk the newest subject of an insider trading lawsuit

Dogecoin investors have accused Twitter CEO Elon Musk of insider trading, citing manipulation of the asset's price. The plaintiffs say Musk's actions have cost them billions of dollars in losses.

Read more

ISM: Just about every measure of activity slowing... except hiring

ISM: Just about every measure of activity slowing... except hiring

Today's May ISM shows the fastest rate hikes in a generation are slowing just about everything in the manufacturing sector except the pace of hiring.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures