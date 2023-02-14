EUR/USD advances towards 1.0770 as USD Index struggles to find cushion ahead of US CPI

- EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0770 as USD Index is showing signs of more weakness ahead.
- S&P500 futures have witnessed a minor correction, portraying caution in fresh buying in an overall upbeat market mood.
- Eurozone GDP looks set to dodge recession amid an absence of contraction in activities.
The EUR/USD pair refreshed its day’s high around 1.0730 and is hovering around it continuously in the Tokyo session. The major currency pair is expected to continue its upside momentum as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to place feet ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The USD Index (DXY) has shifted its business below 103.00 and is expected to continue its downside journey as investors have ignored inflation’s upside risks.
S&P500 futures have witnessed a minor correction in the Asian session, portraying a caution for fresh buying while the broader market mood is extremely solid. Fears associated with airborne threats-headlines to the United States have eased, which has trimmed the appeal for safe-haven assets. A decline in investors’ anxiety about US inflation has improved demand for US government bonds. This has led to a decline in the 10-year US Treasury yields to 3.70%.
The movement for the US Dollar highly banks upon January’s inflation report as higher-than-anticipated inflation could fade the downside risks. Goldman Sachs, on inflation expectations, mentioned that their economists have argued that inflation readings might be stronger at the start of the year because a disproportionate number of prices are reset at the start of the year, and firms might set contract rates higher than usual in the current environment.
The investment banking firm further added “If the January inflation data fail to "rise to the occasion," then the macro backdrop could continue to push towards Dollar depreciation.”
On the Eurozone front, investors are awaiting the release of the preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4). Considering the consensus, the economy has managed to deliver constant growth akin to the prior figures.
Meanwhile, the quarterly European Commission (EC) report, depicts a decline in the inflation projections and higher anticipation for economic growth, citing labor market and consumer spending as resilient.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0732
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.082
|Daily SMA50
|1.0711
|Daily SMA100
|1.0374
|Daily SMA200
|1.0324
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.073
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0656
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0799
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0666
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0702
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0684
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0628
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0777
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0825
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
