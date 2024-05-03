EUR/USD advances to near 1.0750 as risk appetite regains balance

In the Eurozone , European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane said in a virtual guest lecture at the University of Stanford that while inflation has decreased more rapidly than initially anticipated by the ECB, the transmission of policy effects lags. and the tightening impacts from previous rate hikes are still unfolding. Lane emphasized that the ECB is not committed to a specific rate trajectory and will continue to adopt a data-dependent approach.

US Nonfarm Productivity increased by 0.3% in the first quarter, following an upwardly revised 3.5% rise in the previous quarter, but falling short of the expected increase of 0.8%. This marks the slowest pace of productivity growth since the January-March quarter in 2023.

On Thursday, US Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending April 26 showed no change from the previous week, remaining at 208K, the lowest level in two months and significantly below market expectations of 212K. This could give the Federal Reserve flexibility to delay interest rate cuts.

EUR/USD extends its winning streak for the third successful day on Friday, trading around 1.0730 during the Asian session on Friday. The risk-sensitive currencies like the Euro gain ground as risk appetite regains balance ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). US Nonfarm Payrolls is expected to print a reading of 243K for April, compared to 303K prior. Additionally, Average Hourly Earnings and ISM Services PMI will be released later on Friday. These releases are expected to offer additional insights into the condition of the United States (US) economy.

