EUR/USD: 1.0989 to be a notable interim pivot - TD Securities

The TD Securities Analysts provide key levels for trading the EUR/USD pair in the day ahead, adding that the downside remains more compelling below the 1.0989 support.

Key Quotes:

“Markets should be rather quiet with the US out on holiday. We are, however, keeping an eye on EURUSD which has temporarily slipped below 1.10 following a solid spate of US data today (including durable goods).

With the Fed comfortably on hold and next week's calendar littered with top-tier data from the ISMs to payrolls, the USD may become more sensitive to data surprise momentum — and specifically, the US — again. 1.0989 will be a notable interim pivot in EURUSD, ahead of the 1.0880/1.0925 support zone.”