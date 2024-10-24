With inflation in abeyance and business confidence low, this is fertile ground for the ECB doves, ING’s Chris Turner notes.
ECB policy rate needs to be cut below neutral
“Perhaps it is no surprise then that one of the most dovish members, Bank Of Italy's Fabio Panetta, is speculating that the ECB policy rate does not just need to be cut to neutral (2.00/2.25%) but lower.”
“Currently, the OIS ESTR curve does indeed price ECB rates being cut to 1.75% next year. That's why the EUR:USD two-year swap differential has exploded to 150bp in favour of the dollar and sent EUR/USD sub 1.08.”
“EUR/USD and rate spreads have come a long way very quickly. It is hard to see rate spreads going an awful lot wider from current levels. But deteriorating liquidity ahead of US elections on November 5th warns against trying to sell the dollar. We tentatively see something like a 1.0765-1.0850 EUR/USD range for the time being.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0800 in the European session on Thursday. The PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone showed that economic activity contracted at a softening pace in early October, helping the Euro stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2950 despite soft PMI data
GBP/USD clings modest daily gains at around 1.2950 in the European session. Preliminary October Composite PMI in the UK edged lower to 51.7 from 52.6 in October, making it difficult for Pound Sterling to extend its recovery.
Gold price reverses part of Wednesday's corrective slide from all-time high on softer USD
Gold price (XAU/USD) builds on its steady intraday ascent and climbs to the $2,736-$2,737 area heading into the European session, reversing a part of the previous day's retracement slide from the record high.
BNB Price Forecast: Technical outlooks favors bulls
Binance Coin price increases to around $593 on Thursday after retesting and bouncing off a key support level on Wednesday. BNB's technical outlook suggests that further recovery is on the cards, while the coin’s long-to-short ratio also indicates that traders anticipate a rise in the price.
BRICS Russia summit begins with false claim the bloc has larger GDP than G7
Russian President Vladimir Putin should check his facts. In a speech at the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow on October 18, the Russian President came up with some interesting fantasy statistics about the size of the association’s GDP.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.