EUR/SEK eyes 9.30 in a year’s view – Danske Bank

EUR/SEK eyes 9.30 in a year’s view – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Senior Analyst at Danske Bank Stefan Mellin expects the Swedish Krona to remain somewhat depressed in the next months.
Key Quotes
“The SEK is trading weaker than the Riksbank forecast, which may indicate the currency market is not positioned for any sudden hawkish shift in monetary policy”.
“We had expected CPIF to run above the Riksbank for the coming year but following the September print last week, it runs at/below the Riksbank. Hence, we raise the EUR/SEK profile somewhat. Perhaps the SEK rate reflects some concern about the risks associated with the housing market”.
“We expect the Riksbank to end QE in December. We also expect the ECB to take another baby step towards exit. On balance, we forecast EUR/SEK at 9.50 in 1M, 9.50 (upped from 9.40) in 3M, 9.40 (9.30) in 6M and 9.30 (9.20) in 12M”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.