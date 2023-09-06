EUR/PLN jumps above 4.5700 after NBP unexpected rate cut

- The Polish zloty depreciates to the 4.5700 region.
- The NBP reduced the policy rate by 75 bps to 6.00%.
EUR/PLN rose to levels last seen in early May around the 4.5700 zone in response to the unexpected interest rate cut by the National Bank of Poland (NBP).
EUR/PLN now targets the 200-day SMA around 4.5900
EUR/PLN rapidly added to the weekly move higher after the NBP caught everybody off guard and reduced its policy rate by 75 bps to 6.00% at its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
The sudden move by the Polish central bank was the first rate cut since it raised rates to 6.75% (from 6.50%) exactly a year ago.
The NBP's decision to trim rates comes in a context of declining inflation, albeit still elevated by domestic standards. Furthermore, tracked by the CPI, consumer prices rose at an annualized 10.1% in August, retreating for the seventh month in a row after hitting highs past 18% in February.
EUR/PLN levels to consider
So far, spot is up 1.63% at 4.5671 and a breakout of 4.5900 (200-day SMA) would open the door to 4.6158 (monthly high May 1) and then 4.7233 (monthly high March 20). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 4.4545 (55-day SMA) seconded by 4.3985 (2023 low July 31) and finally 4.3753 (monthly low August 18 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0700 after strong US PMI data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0700 in the American session. The US Dollar started to gather strength and weighed on the pair after the US data showed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a healthy pace in August.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 after US data, BoE commentary
GBP/USD fell below 1.2500 for the first time since mid-June on Wednesday. The broad US Dollar strength on better-than-expected August ISM Services PMI data and the renewed Pound Sterling weakness following cautious comments from BoE officials force the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold trades in red near $1,920 as US yields push higher
Following a quiet Asian session, Gold price retreated to the $1,920 area in the second half of the day. Following the upbeat ISM Services PMI data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose toward 4.3%, causing XAU/USD to push lower.
Dogecoin likely in the accumulation phase with 20% DOGE wallets sitting on unrealized profits
Pseudonymous technical analyst, Poseidon, concluded that Dogecoin price is likely in its accumulation phase after analyzing the monthly, weekly and daily charts.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Higher oil prices send index lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.56% on Tuesday in the week’s first outing after the Labor Day market close. On Wednesday, Dow futures continue to slide alongside the entire US equity market.