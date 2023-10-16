EUR/PLN: Incumbent government to be replaced, positive signal for the Zloty – Commerzbank

On the other hand: the damage the PiS government inflicted is ongoing. The people it appointed are still in office, also in the central bank. It is unorthodox – to put it mildly – monetary policy no doubt did damage to the Zloty. Call me naïve, but I hope that a change in government will bring a change for the better on that front too.

As PiS is the strongest party following the elections they might claim the right to be asked to form a government first. As long as the civic coalition sticks together there is no reason for the FX market to price out today’s PLN euphoria again.

It looks very much as if an opposition coalition might be able to gain the majority. That is a very positive signal for the Zloty!

