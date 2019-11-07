EUR/NOK technical analysis: The Norwegian Krone shines today as the EUR slumps

- Norwegian Manufacturing Production month on month hits 0.8% vs expected 0.4% for September.
- EUR/NOK could now be heading lower toward the psychological 10.000 level.
EUR/NOK has taken a hit today as a combination of EUR weakness and NOK strength provides the perfect combination.
Even USD/NOK trades lower as the greenback trades well against most of its counterparts.
The NOK is a commodities currency and it seems to be benefitting from the higher oil price (WTI +2%) and the improved trade rhetoric between the US and China.
Chart Analysis
Looking at the 4-hour chart, the trendline has now been broken to the downside indicating bearishness.
The support level of 10.070 support level has also been taken out and the psychological 10.00 level could be the next support.
The RSI indicator is heading lower but has not reached the oversold level so there could be some more space for some weakness.
The whole formation is also a head and shoulders pattern and the head and shoulders target would take it to 9.941.
EUR/NOK Head and Shoulders Pattern
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050
The EUR/USD pair extends its slide to fresh three-week lows as Wall Street’s run to record highs boosts dollar’s demand. EU Commission downgraded growth forecasts for this year and the next.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.
USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls
The US and China will remove tariffs if a deal is reached. Risk-related sentiment keeps seesawing with trade-related headlines. USD/JPY near a critical resistance area, large stops suspected above 109.30.
Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today
Gold has sunk to print just under USD 1480 per ounce to trade around 0.90% lower as risk-on market conditions prevail.
Risk appetite finds some legs
China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.