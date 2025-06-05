The market is convinced that the ECB will cut its key rates by another 25 basis points today. This will lower the deposit rate to 2.00%. ECB Council members have signaled such a move too often in recent weeks – only a few super hawks such as Robert Holzmann of the Austrian National Bank have expressed reservations, Commerzbank's FX analyst Antje Praefcke notes.
ECB to lower rates one last time in September to 1.75%
"At the same time, the ECB is likely to lower its growth and inflation forecasts for 2025 slightly, which would underpin the interest rate move. These forecast changes are likely to be based on the expected growth-dampening effect of US tariffs and lower energy prices. The stronger Euro may also be mentioned, as it further reduces inflationary risks. The inflation figures for May, which were published the day before yesterday, are entirely in line with this – they provide an excellent basis for a revision of the projections and today's cut. The ECB meeting will therefore be in line with market expectations and have little impact on the Euro."
"The question is, at most, what the ECB might envisage for later in the year. Our experts assume that the ECB will cut rates one last time in September, to 1.75%. This is supported by growth concerns and inflation, which could even remain below the 2% target for a short period. In the medium term, however, the ECB is likely to assume that the trade war will tend to push up prices, meaning that inflation will pick up again if the tariffs are introduced. The ECB is therefore likely to adopt a wait-and-see approach after its last interest rate step in the fall."
"However, following the inflation figures released on Tuesday, the market currently sees a chance that the ECB could take one more step before the end of the year, bringing the deposit rate to 1.50%. Until then, however, anything is possible in these uncertain times (keyword: US tariff policy). At least a dovish surprise from the ECB is not really possible today. This also suggests that the Euro will show little reaction to the interest rate decision."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
