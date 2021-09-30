EUR/JPY’s reversal from 130.50 extends below 129.00

- EUR/JPY accelerates its downtrend to reach levels sub-129.00.
- The euro suffers amid a sourer market mood and soft macroeconomic data.
- Breach of 129.50/60 support area has increased negative mood for the euro.
The euro has accelerated its reversal against the Japanese yen on Thursday. The pair is 0.6% down on the day so far, reaching levels below 129.00 after having peaked at 130.50 on Wednesday.
The euro drops further on risk-averse trading
The common currency is losing ground against the safe-haven yen during Thursday’s American market session, with the major stock indexes turning negative after a mildly positive opening.
In Europe, macroeconomic releases have failed to offer support for the common currency. German unemployment figures have disappointed, showing a lower than expected decline in the jobless change, while the surging energy prices have boosted yearly inflation to 4.1%, its highest level in 29 years.
EUR/JPY dives below support area at 129.50/60
Technical indicators are pointing lower after the pair pierced the support area at 129.50/60. Now the pair might find support at 128.75 (September 22 high) before testing an important support area at 127.90/128.00 (August 19, September 23 low).
On the upside, the pair should return above the mentioned 129.50/60, where the 20 and 100-day SMA lie, to ease bearish pressure and attempt to reach 130.00 before aiming to a key resistance area between 130.50 and 130.75 (September 3, 8, and 29 highs).
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.98
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|129.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.62
|Daily SMA50
|129.53
|Daily SMA100
|130.82
|Daily SMA200
|129.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.48
|Previous Daily Low
|129.68
|Previous Weekly High
|129.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.93
|Previous Monthly High
|130.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.13
