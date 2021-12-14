EUR/JPY unable to sustain rally above 128.50, as cautious trading conditions prevail ahead of ECB, BoJ meetings

- EUR/JPY has reversed lower again from a test of the 128.50 level and is back to the 128.00 area.
- The pair is tentative ahead of ECB and BoJ rate decisions as well Eurozone flash PMIs and Japan Industrial Production.
EUR/JPY has reversed lower again from a test of the 128.50 level earlier in the session and is back to trading close to the 1.2800 level. The pair ran into resistance in the form of its 21-day moving average which sits just above 128.60 and this unsurprisingly acted as a ceiling to the price action, given that traders have expected FX markets to trade with a lack of conviction ahead of key events later in the week. These include the looming ECB and BoJ rate decision on Thursday and Friday, as well as the release of Eurozone, flash PMIs for December and Japan Industrial Production data for October.
Ahead of these risk events, EUR/JPY is likely to continue to struggle to find meaningful direction. The 128.50 area is likely to continue to cap the price action and recent lows around 1.12750 to the downside are likely to act as a floor. In the scenario that 128.50 and the 21DMA just above it are broken, last week’s high at 129.00 is the next area to look at for resistance. Meanwhile, any break below 127.50 would be significant as it would mean EUR/JPY was back to its lowest levels since February. Given a lack of immediate support, a swift move towards the 125.00 area could be on the cards.
EUR/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|128.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.6
|Daily SMA50
|130.27
|Daily SMA100
|129.87
|Daily SMA200
|130.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.46
|Previous Daily Low
|128.01
|Previous Weekly High
|129.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.52
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|128.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|128.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
