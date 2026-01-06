Canadian Dollar softens amid subdued Oil prices and a firm US Dollar

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) softens against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with USD/CAD holding an upward bias as the Greenback holds firm despite cautious Federal Reserve (Fed) commentary and softer US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading around 1.3780. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of currencies, is hovering around 98.57 after hitting a daily low of 98.16.

The US service sector continued to expand at the end of 2025, though at a slower pace, according to the latest PMI survey from S&P Global. The Services PMI slipped to 52.5 in December from 54.1 in November, and was revised lower from the preliminary estimate of 52.9, signalling that growth slowed to its weakest pace in around eight months.

Composite PMI fell to 52.7 in December from 54.2 in November, reflecting slower growth in both the manufacturing and services sectors. S&P Global noted that new order volumes rose only marginally, marking their weakest expansion in around twenty months.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said that “business activity continued to expand in December, rounding off another quarter of robust growth, but the resilience of the US economy is showing signs of cracking.” He added that “however, there is an expectation among many companies that lower interest rates and government policy will start to boost demand again as the new year proceeds."

On the monetary policy front, Fed officials struck a cautious but slightly dovish tone on Tuesday. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said both sides of the Fed’s dual mandate “bear watching,” noting that the current policy rate is within the range of neutral and that upcoming decisions will need to be “finely tuned” given risks to both inflation and employment.

Separately, Fed Governor Stephen Miran said he expects incoming data to continue signaling that rate cuts are appropriate, warning that keeping policy too tight could “nip growth in the bud,” while adding that he remains optimistic about the broader economic outlook.

On the Canadian side, a light domestic economic calendar and subdued Oil prices are offering little support to the Loonie. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trades near $58.00, struggling to build on the previous day's gains as investors continue to assess the implications of the US military intervention in Venezuela and the outlook for Venezuelan Crude exports.

Looking ahead, market attention is now firmly on the upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report and Canada’s labour market data, both due on Friday. The releases are expected to play a key role in shaping expectations around the policy outlook for the Fed and the Bank of Canada (BoC) in the months ahead.