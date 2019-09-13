EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Upside remains firm. Next stop at the 100-day SMA at 120.90

- EUR/JPY continues its move north at the end of the week, retaking the 120.00 handle for the first time after August 1st.
- The cross is now flirting with the multi-month resistance line in the 119.80 zone. A sustainable break above this area should alleviate downside pressure an d allow for extra gains in the near term.
- The next target on the upside is now located at 120.90, where sits the key 100-day SMA ahead of late July peaks in the 121.40 area.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|119.76
|Today Daily Change
|46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|119.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|117.83
|Daily SMA50
|119.3
|Daily SMA100
|120.96
|Daily SMA200
|123.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.83
|Previous Daily Low
|117.54
|Previous Weekly High
|118.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|115.86
|Previous Monthly High
|120.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|116.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|118.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|116.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|115.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.72
