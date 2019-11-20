EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Upside capped by the 21-day SMA near 120.50

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The weekly recovery in EUR/JPY lost traction in the mid-120.00s.
  • The resumption of the buying bias should target the 121.50 region.

The cross met strong resistance in the 120.50 region on Monday, coincident with the 21-day SMA.

Th subsequent inability of EUR/JPY to surpass this hurdle has motivated sellers to return to the markets in tandem with the quick pick up in the demand for the safe haven Japanese yen and the generalized risk-off mood in the global markets.

A deeper retracement should meet moderate contention in the 119.45/24 band, where converge the 100-day and 55-day SMAs as well as monthly lows recorded on November 14th.

In order to alleviate the immediate downside pressure, the cross needs to overcome weekly highs in the 120.50 region and therefore refocus on October peaks in the 121.50 region ahead of the key 200-day SMA AT 121.78.

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.96
Today Daily Change -0.29
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 120.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.52
Daily SMA50 119.54
Daily SMA100 119.47
Daily SMA200 121.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.5
Previous Daily Low 120
Previous Weekly High 120.65
Previous Weekly Low 119.24
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.19
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 120
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, within familiar ranges. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited. 

Dismal market mood helps JPY find demand on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%. US Dollar Index recovers to 98 area ahead of FOMC minutes.

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and climbed to near two-week tops, just above the $1475 region in the last hour.

The completion of the Federal Reserve's "insurance policy", so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.

