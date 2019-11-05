EUR/JPY technical analysis: U-Turn drives Euro below 121.00 handle against Yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY has a sharp reversal down move this Tuesday.
  • More weakness is expected below the 120.85 support. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, in October the market rose sharply and is now hanging in a range near the 121.00 handle.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
On the four-hour chart, the spot is trading above its100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. However, the market is trapped in a range and the bulls would need to overcome the 121.20 and 121.50 resistance on a daily basis in order to resume the bulls trend. 
 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The market had a sharp reversal down this Tuesday. EUR/JPY is under pressure below the 120.85 resistance and the main SMAs. Further weakness can be expected towards the 120.45 and 120.10 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.78
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 120.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.24
Daily SMA50 118.94
Daily SMA100 119.66
Daily SMA200 122.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.11
Previous Daily Low 120.76
Previous Weekly High 121.48
Previous Weekly Low 120.28
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.41

 

 

