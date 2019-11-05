EUR/JPY technical analysis: U-Turn drives Euro below 121.00 handle against Yen

EUR/JPY has a sharp reversal down move this Tuesday.

More weakness is expected below the 120.85 support.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, in October the market rose sharply and is now hanging in a range near the 121.00 handle.

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

On the four-hour chart, the spot is trading above its100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. However, the market is trapped in a range and the bulls would need to overcome the 121.20 and 121.50 resistance on a daily basis in order to resume the bulls trend.

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

The market had a sharp reversal down this Tuesday. EUR/JPY is under pressure below the 120.85 resistance and the main SMAs. Further weakness can be expected towards the 120.45 and 120.10 levels.

Additional key levels