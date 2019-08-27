EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: the cross stays capped by the 10-day SMA near 117.80 in the near term

- EUR/JPY is fading yesterday’s rebound from new yearly lows in the mid-116.00s, while the upside remains limited by the proximity of the 10-day SMA in the 117.80 area.
- In case bulls regain the upper hand, the next hurdle of relevance should come in at 118.50, where sits the 21-day SMA.
- Looking at the broader picture, while below the 55-day SMA at 120.53 and the multi-month resistance line at 120.69, the bearish view is expected to remain unchanged.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.52
|Today Daily Change
|62
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|117.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|118.56
|Daily SMA50
|120.38
|Daily SMA100
|122
|Daily SMA200
|123.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|118.2
|Previous Daily Low
|116.57
|Previous Weekly High
|118.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.26
|Previous Monthly High
|123.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|117.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|117.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|116.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|115.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.11
