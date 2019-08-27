EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: the cross stays capped by the 10-day SMA near 117.80 in the near term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is fading yesterday’s rebound from new yearly lows in the mid-116.00s, while the upside remains limited by the proximity of the 10-day SMA in the 117.80 area.
  • In case bulls regain the upper hand, the next hurdle of relevance should come in at 118.50, where sits the 21-day SMA.
  • Looking at the broader picture, while below the 55-day SMA at 120.53 and the multi-month resistance line at 120.69, the bearish view is expected to remain unchanged.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.52
Today Daily Change 62
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 117.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.56
Daily SMA50 120.38
Daily SMA100 122
Daily SMA200 123.98
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.2
Previous Daily Low 116.57
Previous Weekly High 118.48
Previous Weekly Low 117.26
Previous Monthly High 123.36
Previous Monthly Low 120.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 116.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 115.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 115.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.11

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

