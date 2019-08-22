EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: The 10-day SMA above 118.00 caps the upside so far

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is extending the choppy trade seen in past sessions, although a sustainable breakout of the 118.00 barrier still looks elusive.
  • A break above the current consolidation should expose the immediate target at 119.01, where sits the 21-day SMA, ahead of 119.58 (high August 13).
  • Looking at the broader picture, while below the 55-day SMA at 120.72 the bearish view is expected to remain unchanged. This area is also reinforced by the multi-month resistance line at 120.88.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.11
Today Daily Change 57
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 118.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.06
Daily SMA50 120.63
Daily SMA100 122.23
Daily SMA200 124.14
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.33
Previous Daily Low 117.88
Previous Weekly High 119.59
Previous Weekly Low 117.52
Previous Monthly High 123.36
Previous Monthly Low 120.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rising after upbeat German PMI data

EUR/USD rising after upbeat German PMI data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, up on the day. German manufacturing PMI surprised with 43.6 and other figures also beat expectations. The ECB minutes are next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2100 ahead of the Johnson-Macron meeting

GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2100 ahead of the Johnson-Macron meeting

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100, steady. After German Chancellor Merkel offered UK PM Johnson 30 days to solve the Irish Backstop problem, Johnson meets French President Macron.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell

USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell

USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle

Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle

Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart. The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.

Gold News

USD/CNH: Rallies, confirms falling channel breakout

USD/CNH: Rallies, confirms falling channel breakout

Another wave of CNH selling could soon hit the market as the pair technical charts are reporting a bullish breakout. For instance, the pair has jumped 0.22% to levels above 7.08 today, confirming an upside break of the falling channel on the 4H chart.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  