EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Rising odds for a test of 121.00 and beyond

  • The rally in EUR/JPY remains well in place so far, tracking the solid performance of the European currency and the persistent offered bias in the Japanese safe haven.
  • The cross quickly left behind the 120.00 neighbourhood and it has now shifted its attention to the 121.00 area and above.
  • Further up emerges late July peak near 121.40 ahead of the critical 200-day SMA at 122.28.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.67
Today Daily Change 44
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 120.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.34
Daily SMA50 118.22
Daily SMA100 119.81
Daily SMA200 122.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.49
Previous Daily Low 119.75
Previous Weekly High 120.01
Previous Weekly Low 117.08
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD remains capped below 1.11 growth and trade concerns

EUR/USD is drifting off the highs and trades below 1.11. Weak US data on Wednesday weighs on the dollar and souring US-Sino relations weigh on sentiment. 

GBP/USD leaps toward 1.30 as Brexit deal announced

GBP/USD is soaring toward 1.30 as the EU and the UK announce a Brexit deal hours before leaders meet. The DUP is on board. Other currency pairs are also getting carried higher.

USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point

The pair was seen consolidating the recent gains to over two-month tops. The near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.

Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.

US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated

Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.

