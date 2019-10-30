EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: further upside now targets the 121.50 region

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is looking to extend the positive momentum so far this week on the back of the renewed buying bias in the European currency.
  • That said, the next target to the upside aligns in the mid-121.00s, where are located recent tops. A breakout of this area of resistance should pave the way for a visit to the key 200-day SMA at 122.12.
  • The resumption of the selling bias should meet strong support in the 120.00 neighbourhood ahead of the 100-day SMA near 119.68.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.96
Today Daily Change 20
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 121
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.55
Daily SMA50 118.7
Daily SMA100 119.7
Daily SMA200 122.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.08
Previous Daily Low 120.56
Previous Weekly High 121.48
Previous Weekly Low 120.34
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto 1.11 ahead of a packed day

EUR/USD holds onto 1.11 ahead of a packed day

EUR/USD is trading above 1.11 ahead of a busy day including German inflation figures, US ADP jobs figures, US GDP, and the all-important Fed decision.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advancing toward 1.29 as Brits brace a December election

GBP/USD advancing toward 1.29 as Brits brace a December election

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as markets are digesting parliament's decision to hold elections on December 12. Brexit is on hold and the Fed decision is eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: US GDP and Fed to set the direction

USD/JPY: US GDP and Fed to set the direction

Japanese Retail Sales surprised to the upside in September, market mute. Waiting for the US Q3 GDP and the Federal Reserve´s decision on monetary policy. USD/JPY offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in the short-term.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bounces off three-month-old rising trendline ahead of Fed

Gold: Bounces off three-month-old rising trendline ahead of Fed

With the recent trade/political headlines renewing risk aversion, Gold prices jump from a three-month-old ascending support line to trade near the 1490 region ahead of Wednesday's FOMC rate decision. 

Gold News

US Third Quarter GDP Preview: How slow is slow?

US Third Quarter GDP Preview: How slow is slow?

The Bureau of Economic Analysis, a part of the Commerce Department will release its preliminary estimate for annualized gross domestic product  (GDP) in the third quarter on Wednesday October 30th at 12:30 GMT, 8:30 EDT.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures