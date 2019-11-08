EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Further rangebound looks likely near term

- EUR/JPY is prolonging the sideline theme in the upper-120.00s always on the back of the persistent selling mood surrounding both the Japanese yen and the single currency.
- The cross needs to break above the mid-121.00s to allow a visit to the 122.00 neighbourhood, where is located the critical 200-day SMA.
- On the other hand, the 120.00 area is expected to hold occasional pullbacks. This area of contention is reinforced by the 100-day SMA at 119.62.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.78
|Today Daily Change
|27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|120.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.65
|Daily SMA50
|119.13
|Daily SMA100
|119.64
|Daily SMA200
|122.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.12
|Previous Daily Low
|120.14
|Previous Weekly High
|121.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.28
|Previous Monthly High
|121.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|117.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.15
