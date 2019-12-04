EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Further downside could extend to 119.70

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The downside momentum in EUR/JPY gathers traction.
  • Further south emerges the key support near 119.70.

EUR/JPY is extending the leg lower to the initial target at the 120.30 region, although further weakness remains in the pipeline in light of increasing trade concerns.

If the selling pressure picks up extra pace, then the next significant area of contention is located in the proximity of 119.70, where coincide the 55-day SMA and November 25th low.

Further south emerges the 119.30 area, coincident with the November low and the 100-day SMA.

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.22
Today Daily Change 44
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 120.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.26
Daily SMA50 119.8
Daily SMA100 119.33
Daily SMA200 121.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.97
Previous Daily Low 120.24
Previous Weekly High 120.77
Previous Weekly Low 119.68
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.55

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

