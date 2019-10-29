EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: extra consolidation looks likely in the near term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY has eroded part of Monday’s advance and it has returned to sub-121.00 levels today and it is at the same time flirting with the 10-day SMA.
  • Immediately to the upside aligns the mid-121.00s, where are located recent tops. A breakout of this area of resistance should pave the way for a visit to the key 200-day SMA at 122.14.
  • The resumption of the selling bias should meet strong support in the 120.00 neighbourhood ahead of the 100-day SMA near 119.70.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.69
Today Daily Change 46
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 120.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.39
Daily SMA50 118.64
Daily SMA100 119.72
Daily SMA200 122.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.01
Previous Daily Low 120.41
Previous Weekly High 121.48
Previous Weekly Low 120.34
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trading below 1.11 amid hopes for a trade deal

EUR/USD trading below 1.11 amid hopes for a trade deal

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, marginally lower. President Trump said the US and China are ahead of schedule in trade talks. US CB Consumer Confidence awaits traders today, and more significant events are due on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.28 as Johnson will try approving elections again

GBP/USD falls toward 1.28 as Johnson will try approving elections again

GBP/UDS is falling toward 1.28. UK PM Johnson will attempt to set elections for December after failing on Monday. The EU has approved extending Brexit to January 2020.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates recent gains to near 3-month tops, around 109.00 handle

USD/JPY consolidates recent gains to near 3-month tops, around 109.00 handle

US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls took some breather near the very important 200-day SMA resistance. The focus shifts to FOMC decision on Wednesday and Thursday’s BoJ meeting.

USD/JPY News

Gold ticks higher to $1495 area, upside seems limited

Gold ticks higher to $1495 area, upside seems limited

Gold finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and edged higher to refresh daily tops, around the $1495 region in the last hour.

Gold News

Forex Today: Trump's trade hope lifts markets, Boris brings elections to parliament, Bitcoin bruised by Chinese warning

Forex Today: Trump's trade hope lifts markets, Boris brings elections to parliament, Bitcoin bruised by Chinese warning

US President Donald Trump has said that most of the trade deal with China is done, pushing stocks higher. Commodity currencies are up, and USD/JPY is close to the highs, trading around 109. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures