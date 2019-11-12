EUR/JPY technical analysis: Euro hits three-week lows against Yen, trading near 120.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is drifting lower, correcting the October bull rally. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 119.94/81 support zone.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, last month the cross had a rally to the 121.00 figure. The spot has been entering a consolidation in mid-October and November. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
On the four-hour chart, the market is drifting down below its 50 and 100 SMAs. A break below 119.94/81 support zone can drive the cross towards the 119.66 and 119.44 in the medium term.
 

 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The market is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistances are seen at the 119.20, 120.44 and 120.66 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.98
Today Daily Change -0.33
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 120.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.72
Daily SMA50 119.28
Daily SMA100 119.6
Daily SMA200 121.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.42
Previous Daily Low 120.06
Previous Weekly High 121.31
Previous Weekly Low 120.14
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.83

 

 

