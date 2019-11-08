EUR/JPY technical analysis: Euro ending the week near November lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is under selling pressure this Friday.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 120.27 support. 

 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, last month the cross had a bull rally to the 121.00 figure. The market entered a consolidation there.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
On the four-hour chart, the market is trading below its 50 and 100 SMAs near the November lows, suggesting a slowdown in bullish momentum. The market is confined in a range and the buyers would need to overcome the 121.28 and 121.53 resistances on a daily basis to resume the bull run. 
 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The market is trading near the daily lows just above 120.27 support level. A break below the level can lead to a drop to the 119.80 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is seen at the 120.45 and 120.70 levels. 
 

 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.32
Today Daily Change -0.39
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 120.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.65
Daily SMA50 119.13
Daily SMA100 119.64
Daily SMA200 122.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.12
Previous Daily Low 120.14
Previous Weekly High 121.48
Previous Weekly Low 120.28
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.19
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.15

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

