EUR/JPY technical analysis: Bears target a break to 117.40

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Bears in control with expanding moving averages pressuring the downside.
  • The 20-DMA is first key resistance but bears target a break of 118 handle. 

EUR/JPY is trading in a bearish daily trend but is stalling at the 118 handle as risk appetite returns.  EUR/JPY recently exceeded the prior 2019 lows pressured by expanding moving averages on the way down with the price a sell on rallies. 

A break of 118 will open the next support to the downside at 117.40/19 which guards the 114.86 2017 low. On the upside, an initial resistance is the 20-day moving average in the 119.32 ahead of the 120.06 25th July low. 

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.15
Today Daily Change 0.18
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 117.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.46
Daily SMA50 120.9
Daily SMA100 122.43
Daily SMA200 124.3
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.18
Previous Daily Low 117.58
Previous Weekly High 119.59
Previous Weekly Low 117.52
Previous Monthly High 123.36
Previous Monthly Low 120.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

