  • EUR/JPY continues to rally as Yen tumbles on risk appetite.
  • Euro gains 3.55% over the last five trading days versus yen.

The EUR/JPY pair resumed the upside on Tuesday and it accelerated, rising more than 150 pips to 121.62, the highest level since January 23. As of writing, it trades at 121.30/35, consolidating most of today’s gains.

From April’s low, EUR/JPY rose 700 pips. From a week ago, it is up more than 300 pips, supported by the improvement in risk sentiment across financial markets that boosted USD/JPY and EUR/JPY at the same time.

During Tuesday’s American session, EUR/USD stabilized after being unable to break above 1.1200 but USD/JPY kept rising supported also by technical factors, boosting further EUR/JPY. 

No fear from overbought readings

Despite the impressive rally, the EUR/JPY continues to rise. It broke on Tuesday above the 121.00 barrier and tested the next resistance that stands at 121.60. If it consolidates above, the next target is 122.00.

A pullback to 121.00 should not be ruled out. If the euro remains above, the bullish trends will remain intact. Below 121.00 the next support levels might lie at 120.15 and 119.75.

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.36
Today Daily Change 1.52
Today Daily Change % 1.27
Today daily open 119.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 117.1
Daily SMA50 117.48
Daily SMA100 118.73
Daily SMA200 119.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.98
Previous Daily Low 119.42
Previous Weekly High 119.9
Previous Weekly Low 117.08
Previous Monthly High 119.9
Previous Monthly Low 114.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

