EUR/JPY reverses a dip to 3-month lows, finds support ahead of mid-119.00s

- Reports on the ECB strategy review exerted some downward pressure on the euro.
- The risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped limit losses.
The EUR/JPY cross dropped to near three-month lows in the last hour, albeit found some support ahead of mid-119.00s and quickly recovered around 30 pips thereafter.
The cross failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick to the key 120.00 psychological mark, rather met with some fresh supply and drifted into the negative territory for the fifth consecutive session.
The already weaker sentiment surrounding the shared currency deteriorated further after Reuters reported that the ECB's monetary policy review is unlikely to fix the house price inflation dilemma.
The exclusion of house prices while determining the inflation target led to expectations that it might result in lower consumer inflation and fueled speculations of lower interest rates for longer.
Meanwhile, the prevalent risk-on mood continued undermining the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven demand and seemed to be the only factor lending some support, at least for the time being.
The cross might now be headed back towards the top end of its daily trading range. However, it remains to be seen if bulls will be able to capitalize on the attempted intraday recovery move.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|119.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|119.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.02
|Daily SMA50
|121.22
|Daily SMA100
|120.49
|Daily SMA200
|120.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.34
|Previous Daily Low
|119.68
|Previous Weekly High
|121.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.92
|Previous Monthly High
|122.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
