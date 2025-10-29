EUR/JPY returns above 177.00, Yen eases ahead of the BoJ's decision

The Euro reversal from Monday's highs at 178.23 against the Japanese Yen has been halted at the 176.65 area on Wednesday's Early European session, and the pair bounced back to levels above 177.30 at the time of writing, which keeps the pair's broader bullish trend intact.

The Yen is trimming previous gains on Wednesday, with most major currencies wavering within previous ranges as the market braces for monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the Bank of Japan (BoJ), and the European Central Bank (ECB), all of them within the next 24 hours.

The BoJ is expected to delay interest rate hikes

The BoJ is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.5%, and investors scrutinize Governour Ueda's speech for some validation of the market expectations that the bank will hike rates in December or January at the latest. Traders will also be looking at the voting split, expecting an increase in the number of dissenters, calling for an immediate cut to two or three from one in September.

Later on Thursday, the ECB will, highly likely, leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged. In this case, the interest will be on assessing whether the bank has reached the end of its easing cycle or if there is room for further decline.



Earlier on the day, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised Japan PM Takaichi's expansive monetary policy, but has defended the independence of the Bank of Japan, adding pressure bank to keep normalising its monetary policy.