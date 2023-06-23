EUR/JPY retreats further from multi-year peak, drops to 155.00 on dismal Eurozone PMIs

- EUR/JPY meets with heavy supply on Friday and corrects sharply from a multi-year top.
- The disappointing Eurozone PMIs undermine the shared currency and exert pressure.
- The BoJ’s dovish outlook might continue to weigh on the JPY and limit further losses.
The EUR/JPY cross comes under intense selling pressure on Friday and snaps a two-day winning streak to its highest level since September 2008, around the 157.00 neighbourhood touched the previous day. The intraday downward trajectory picks up pace during the early European session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, around the 155.00 psychological mark in the last hour.
The shared currency takes a hit following the rather disappointing release of Eurozone PMI prints, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor behind the latest leg of a sudden drop for the EUR/JPY cross. In fact, S&P Global's preliminary report pointed to a sharp slowdown in business activity in France and Germany - the Eurozone's two largest economies. This comes on the back of worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs, which, to a larger extent, offsets the European Central Bank's hawkish outlook and does little to impress the Euro bulls.
The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, attracts some haven flows in the wake of the prevalent risk-off environment and is further underpinned by stronger domestic inflation data released earlier this Friday. In fact, Japan's Nationwide Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes fresh food but includes energy items, eased from 3.4% to 3.2% in May, though surpass market estimates. Furthermore, the gauge excluding fuel costs rose at the fastest annual pace in 42 years, highlighting that the underlying inflation remained heated and put pressure on the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
The Japanese central bank, however, recently reiterated that it has no plans to alter its ultra-loose policy. This marks a bid divergence in comparison to a more hawkish stance adopted by other major central banks, which might continue to undermine the JPY and help limit losses for the EUR/JPY cross. This, in turn, suggests that the ongoing corrective pullback is solely led by some long-unwinding heading into the weekend. Nevertheless, spot prices now seem to have erased a major part of the weekly gains. That said, any subsequent fall is more likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.31
|Today Daily Change
|-1.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.94
|Today daily open
|156.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.6
|Daily SMA50
|149.68
|Daily SMA100
|146.47
|Daily SMA200
|144.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.93
|Previous Daily Low
|155.61
|Previous Weekly High
|155.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.67
|Previous Monthly High
|151.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0900 after dismal EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and broke below 1.0900 early Friday. Disappointing PMI surveys from Germany, France and Eurozone seem to be weighing heavily on the Euro, while the US Dollar continues to gather strength on risk aversion.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2700 after UK Retail Sales and PMI data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in the negative territory near 1.2700. Although the UK Retail Sales data came in slightly better than expected, souring market mood and disappointing UK business PMIs keep the pair undermined. Focus shifts to the S&P Global US PMIs.
Gold retreats as USD Index prints a fresh day high, US PMI eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed selling pressure around $1,917.50 in the European session. The short-lived pullback in the precious metal has concluded and it is expected to drop back to an intraday low at $1,910.00.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Keeping up with the central banks
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.