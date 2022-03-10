EUR/JPY retreats from post-ECB swing high, back around mid-128.00s amid risk-off

- EUR/JPY regained positive traction for the third successive day after the ECB policy decision.
- Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and capped any further gains for the cross.
- Investors now look forward to the ECB President Lagarde's comments for a fresh impetus.
The EUR/JPY cross quickly retreated a few pips from the one-and-half-week high touched in reaction to the European Central Bank (ECB) decision and was last seen trading around mid-128.00s.
The shared currency strengthened across the board after the ECB stuck to its hawkish stance by offering a commitment to end its bond-buying program (APP) in the third quarter. The markets were quick to react and started pricing in the possibility of a 25 bps rate hike in October. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that pushed the EUR/JPY cross higher for the third successive day on Thursday, though the worsening situation in Ukraine kept a lid on any further gains.
In fact, reports indicated that Russian forces have dropped several bombs on the children`s hospital and taken over parts of Mariupol. Moreover, the UK Armed Forces minister - James Stephen Heappey - warned of NATO intervention if Russia uses chemical weapons. Apart from this, negotiations between the Russian foreign minister and his Ukrainian counterpart broke down without any notable progress and dampened the prospects for a diplomatic solution to end the conflict.
This, in turn, took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen. The anti-risk flow turned out to be the only factor that held back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the EUR/JPY cross and capped the intraday positive move near the 129.00 mark. Market participants now look forward to ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at the post-meeting presser for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|128.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.27
|Daily SMA50
|129.88
|Daily SMA100
|129.83
|Daily SMA200
|130.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.47
|Previous Daily Low
|126
|Previous Weekly High
|129.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|125.07
|Previous Monthly High
|133.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|127.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|126.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|125.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|124.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: ECB decides to end APP in Q3, US inflation jumps to 7.9%, eyes on Lagarde
The European Central Bank (ECB) left key rates unchanged as expected but announced that it will end the APP in Q3 rather than at the end of the year. Annual CPI inflation in the US rose to 7.9% in February as expected. ECB President Lagarde delivers comments on the policy and economic outlook.
EUR/USD holds above 1.1100 after ECB policy decisions, US CPI
EUR/USD rose sharply after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it will end the Asset Purchase Program (APP) in the third quarter. The pair clings to its daily gains as ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks on the outlook. Meanwhile, the annual CPI in the US jumped to 7.9% in February.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, stays below 1.3200 after of US data
GBP/USD fell below 1.3150 early Thursday but reversed its direction as the ECB's policy announcements caused the dollar to lose interest. The pair trades flat on the day below 1.3200 after the data US data showed that annual inflation rose to 7.9% in February as expected.
Gold holds above $2,000 amid renewed dollar weakness
Following Wednesday's sharp decline, gold stages a recovery on Thursday and trades above $2,000. The risk-averse market environment is helping the yellow metal find demand and the greenback is facing selling pressure after the ECB's hawkish policy tilt and the US CPI data.
Ethereum price consolidates before a 34% breakout
Ethereum price action shows an interesting setup that forecasts the possibility of a massive move in both directions. However, considering the technical aspects, the probability of a down move appears more plausible for ETH.