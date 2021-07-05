EUR/JPY remains pressurized below 132.00 ahead of EU PMI data

- EUR/JPY trades with initial gains on Monday in the Asian session.
- The Euro gains limited on mixed ECB views, despite strong economic data.
- Yen suffers from a surge in corona cases ahead of the Olympics.
EUR/JPY prints some gains on Monday in the Asian trading hours. The pair opened lower following the previous week’s downside momentum. However, rose quickly to touch an intraday high at 131.83 in a narrow training range.
At the time of writing, EUR/JPY is trading at 131.76, up 0.07% for the day.
The shared currency came under pressure after the ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday that economic recovery remained fragile, despite it showing signs of revival from a pandemic-induced slump.
Meanwhile, Dutch Central Bank President and member of the Governing Council Klaas Knot warned that fear of inflation might not be temporary. This year the ECB forecast inflation of 1.9%, slightly below 2%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a third coronavirus wave in Europe as cases rose after a 10-week decline.
It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,352 with 0.75% gains.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen remained pressurized as the country lags behind its counterpart in the vaccination rollout program amid the rising highly infectious Delta variant.
Tokyo recorded a huge increase in the new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, from 534 reported a week earlier to 716 cases.
As for now, traders await the German Markit Purchase Managers Index (PMI) data, Eurozone PMI data to gauge the market sentiment.
EUR/JPY additional levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.81
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|131.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.36
|Daily SMA50
|132.47
|Daily SMA100
|130.95
|Daily SMA200
|128.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.23
|Previous Daily Low
|131.68
|Previous Weekly High
|132.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.28
|Previous Monthly High
|134.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD: Bulls target a 61.8% Fibo confluence
EUR/USD bulls step in and target a retest of the M-formation's neckline. Hourly H&S may also be in play for the bullish conviction. While the target area was achieved, there was always the risk of the price stalling along the way.
GBP/USD seesaws above 1.3800 inside monthly falling wedge
GBP/USD buyers flirt with short-term key resistance line after Friday’s recovery from mid-April lows. The cable pair seesaws around 1.3830 inside a falling wedge bullish chart pattern on the daily play. The further losses are envisioned.
Ripple evaluates 11% correction
XRP price continued to rally. Ripple has been on a slow uptrend as it ended a consolidation phase and is entering a high probability reversal zone. If the bullish swings continue, Ripple is likely to enter this area and create a local top.
AMC Share Price: Shares tumble as #AMCBonds goes viral on social media
NYSE:AMC has been spinning its tires in the mud over the past week as the recent short squeeze attempt seems to have stalled for the time being. On Thursday, shares of AMC extended its losses and fell by 4.34% to close the first trading day of the second half of 2021 at $54.22.